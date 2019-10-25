Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 225,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 197,565 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.89. 31,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.83. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

