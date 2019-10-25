Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. 190,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

