Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. UBS Group comprises about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,225. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.