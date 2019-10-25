ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

COP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.40. 1,986,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

