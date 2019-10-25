CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,823. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $343.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $120,317.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,796,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,297,112.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.