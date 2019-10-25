Contrasting Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) & Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innophos and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innophos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Livent 2 6 6 0 2.29

Livent has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.32%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Innophos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innophos and Livent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos $801.84 million 0.79 $36.07 million $2.28 14.12 Livent $442.50 million 2.31 $126.10 million $0.91 7.70

Livent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innophos. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innophos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Innophos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Innophos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Livent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Innophos pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Livent does not pay a dividend. Innophos pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Innophos and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos 3.79% 12.35% 4.99% Livent 19.88% 19.98% 14.87%

Summary

Livent beats Innophos on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of phosphate salts, as well as in food and beverages, and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors; and merchant green phosphoric acid. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

