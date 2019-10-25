CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $6.60 target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 40,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,595. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

