Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 571,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,108. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $335.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Paul Discordia acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,175 shares of company stock worth $112,241. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

