Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Core-Mark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CORE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

