Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.50. 1,685,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.