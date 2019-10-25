Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,900,000 after buying an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 639,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 95.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,775,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,234,000 after buying an additional 867,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

