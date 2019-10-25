Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sony comprises approximately 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $1,857,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $279,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 8.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

NYSE:SNE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,635. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

