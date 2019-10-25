Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $287.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average is $231.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.