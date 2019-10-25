Cowen Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $313.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.88. The stock had a trading volume of 60,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,684 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.