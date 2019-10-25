CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.50 on Monday. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

