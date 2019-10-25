Credit Suisse Group Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 530

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.50 ($8.26).

WG opened at GBX 337.07 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 325.70 ($4.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 732.80 ($9.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.20.

In other news, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £3,950.68 ($5,162.26). In the last three months, insiders bought 20,132 shares of company stock worth $7,630,068.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

