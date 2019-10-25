Critical Contrast: Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Bullfrog Gold does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog Gold and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -161.96% GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bullfrog Gold has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bullfrog Gold and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 1 2 0 2.25

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Bullfrog Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog Gold and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 3.63 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog Gold.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Bullfrog Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on State lands, private lands, and Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 4,790 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Kopr Resources Corp. and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corp. in July 2011. Bullfrog Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

