Cryptocean (CRON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $322,563.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00007856 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $322,563.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041133 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.05999725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044610 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

