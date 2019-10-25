CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were down 6.7% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $32.00, approximately 3,848,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,342,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $636,917.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.16.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

