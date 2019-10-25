CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.79.

NYSE CUBE traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,144. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

