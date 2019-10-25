Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMLS. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 682,832 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 580.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 261,680 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 25.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 660,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 132,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 30.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.