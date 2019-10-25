Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Buckingham Research

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Curo Group alerts:

NYSE:CURO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,986. The company has a market cap of $566.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.60. Curo Group has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 105.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 312.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.