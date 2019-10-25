CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Declares Dividend of €0.01

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CCPE remained flat at $GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Friday. 49,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,406. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 52 week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.04.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

