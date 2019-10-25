CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.56. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

