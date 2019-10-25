Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $103.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.50 million and the lowest is $102.38 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $84.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $421.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.67 million to $423.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $501.36 million, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $508.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.10.

CYBR traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 484,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,674. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

