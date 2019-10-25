CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

CYBE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,231. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

