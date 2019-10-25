Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, 6,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

