Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) PT Set at $10.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 145,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 333,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.