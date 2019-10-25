Dai (DAI) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Dai has a market capitalization of $88.37 million and $31.75 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00206298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01517823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00089383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 86,153,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, YoBit, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bibox, HitBTC, OasisDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

