Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

DDAIF stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Daimler has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $47.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

