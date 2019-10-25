Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.74-4.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. Danaher also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.32-1.35 EPS.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. Danaher has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

