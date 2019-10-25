Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cerner worth $41,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 91.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $8,521,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 33.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

