Davis R M Inc. Has $15.33 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

