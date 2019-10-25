Davis R M Inc. Has $53.53 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $53,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN opened at $92.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,808,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,450.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,638 shares of company stock worth $7,128,039. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.