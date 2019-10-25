Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DLA stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.