Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $16,377,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,856,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $35.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

