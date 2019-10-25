Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Shares of BP opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

