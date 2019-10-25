Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Dell by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $246,250.74. Also, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $205,078.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,858,148 shares of company stock valued at $199,107,676. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.