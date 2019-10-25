Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $907,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $2,091,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $1,545,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.
In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total value of $27,887,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LHX stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.38.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
