Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

