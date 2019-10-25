Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Nomura decreased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.04.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,359,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.83 and its 200-day moving average is $283.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.