Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.87. Depomed shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 27,366 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,320 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

