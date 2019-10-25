Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,007.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,007.17 ($39.29).

Several analysts recently commented on DLN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Derwent London stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,506 ($45.81). 289,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,325.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total value of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09). Also, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

