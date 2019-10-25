Desjardins Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.57 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

T stock opened at C$45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.61. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$44.32 and a 52 week high of C$51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 74.88%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

