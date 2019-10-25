Dether (DTH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Dether has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $204,332.00 and $31.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038232 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.43 or 0.05684148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00043703 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.