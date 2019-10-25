Deutsche Bank Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $111.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,042. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 39.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nasdaq by 40.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

