Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEZ. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.83 ($9.10).

DEZ traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.25 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 574,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $633.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. Deutz has a twelve month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

