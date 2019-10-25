Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

