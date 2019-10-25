DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $154.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Strong contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments have been key catalysts. Further, solid guidance instills optimism in the stock. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. Opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide DexCom a competitive edge in the MedTech space. Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a headwind. With respect to quarterly results, DexCom exited the second quarter on a strong note, wherein both the top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.94.

DXCM stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $1,266,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $238,180.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,660.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,038. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 109.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 298,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

