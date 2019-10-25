Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Trading Down 0.4%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEACU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $20,120,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $18,674,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $12,575,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,060,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,060,000.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.